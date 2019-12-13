Dillon Petco found in violation of Colorado Department of Agriculture standards

DILLON — The Petco store in Dillon, 264 Dillon Ridge Road, was found in violation of three Pet Animal Care Facilities Act rules following an inspection Jan. 9, according to a report by the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

Animal welfare group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals emailed the report to the Summit Daily News on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Violations at the Dillon store included:

Failure to possess a current agreement with a veterinarian for services and consultation on animal health needs, as the store does not have a veterinarian on-staff.

Failure to provide an adopter with a rabies brochure explaining the risk of rabies and describing the benefits of a rabies vaccination.

Failure to obtain a certificate of veterinary inspection for pet animals brought from outside the state.

On Jan. 22, officials visited the Dillon store for a follow-up inspection and recorded that the facility had corrected all violations.