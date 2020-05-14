Dillon police ask public for help identifying man who wore Klan mask into grocery store

The Dillon Police Department is asking for community help in identifying a man who wore a Ku Klux Klan mask inside the Dillon City Market on Thursday.

Pictures of a man wearing a Klan-style pointed hood began to flood across social media Thursday afternoon after he wore the hood into the grocery store and allegedly refused to leave when asked by store employees. A store employee also called the police.

Dillon Police Chief Mark Heminghous said officers were dispatched on a report of trespassing at 12:41 p.m. but that the man had left the area just before they arrived at 12:45 p.m. The department is working to identify the man using surveillance footage to determine his vehicle.

“Right now, they’re trying to identify him, contact him and take it from there,” said Kerstin Anderson, Dillon’s director of communications. “Obviously, we take this kind of action very seriously.”

Anderson said anyone with information about the incident should contact the Dillon Police Department at police@townofdillon.com or by calling 970-468-6078.