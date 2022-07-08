Dillon police officer files for Summit County sheriff election in November
Dillon Police Officer Chris Scherr garnered enough signatures to run as an unaffiliated candidate for Summit County sheriff.
Information about his campaign can be found at NextSummitSheriff.com.
He will run against incumbent Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons in the November general election. Information about his campaign can be found at FitzSimonsForSheriff.com.
A full story including information from both candidates will be published in a later edition of Summit Daily News.
