Dillon Post Office orders towing of a dozen vehicles from its lot during amphitheater concert

The Dillon post office is pictured Friday, March 11, 2022.

Jenna deJong/Summit Daily archive

At the request of the U.S. Postal Service, tow trucks removed 12 vehicles from the Dillon Post Office parking lot during a concert at the Dillon Amphitheater, Thursday, June 22, according to the towing company that did the work.

Dillon Town Manager Nathan Johnson said “several individuals” have come into town hall or the police department to discuss the towing. But the U.S. Postal Service — not the town — ordered the towing, he said.

“This is their issue, not ours,” Johnson said. “We’re just trying to work to find a solution that could potentially benefit all of us.”

From the town’s understanding, Johnson added, the U.S. Postal Service is exempt from the new Colorado state law that requires towing companies to give a 24-hour written notice before removing vehicles.

That law states that the 24-hour written notice does not apply to a tow from a parking lot that serves a business if the parking space is on commercial real estate or if the parking space is not in a common parking area. Commercial real estate is defined as any real property other than residential units.

The parking lot is private government property, Johnson said, and has abundant signage indicating that parking is for post office customers only. He said he has heard similar complaints about towing after its last paid concert as well.

Johnson said town officials went down to the post office Friday morning to talk to the local postmaster, but he wasn’t there. He said he hopes to set up a meeting in the near future to discuss the issue.

When asked whether he believes there could be collaboration between the town and the postal service to better utilize that parking lot, Johnson said, “I think there is potential from our standpoint.”

However, there are likely several administrative hurdles that could complicate attempts to work collaboratively, he said, as the Postal Service is unlikely to make such a decision at the local level.

James Boxrud, a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service, said that the vehicles that were towed were blocking access to the post office’s loading dock and the blue mailboxes where people can drop off letters.

“Like any logistics company, access for our transportation functions operates on a 24-hour schedule,” Boxrud said. “Our signage clearly state the parking limitations. I confirmed with the postmaster that there is adequate signage.”

The Post Office called J&H Mountain Auto Services to do the towing, he said.

Silverthorne resident Dan Wall was across the street at a restaurant watching the towing unfold.

“It gives the town a black eye because nobody who was towed knows it was the post office,” Wall said.

He also said it was frustrating to see the Postal Service crack down on illegal parking when Summit County residents have been raising concerns about inadequate service at local post offices for years.

“It’s just really upsetting,” Wall said. “In February I got 80 pieces of mail and most of that was postmarked in December.”

Corey Livingston, the general manager of J&H, confirmed the number of vehicles towed and said towing operations began around 6 p.m. He noted that it isn’t the first time he’s been called to the post office parking lot.

“I’ve towed out of that lot for 10 years,” Livingston said. “So it’s not like it happened overnight.”

Still, in recent years the Dillon Amphitheater concert scene has grown to attract more and more attendees, Livingston said. He said the fees for those retrieving their vehicles are regulated by the state and include a $228 impound fee, about $44 per day of storage and a $96 after-hours release fee if the vehicle is picked up outside of the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those fees do not go to the Postal Service.

“It’s pretty cut and dry,” Livingston said. “We’re just a tow company. We get a call from a property manager, we do what they ask us to do.”