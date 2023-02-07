Dillon Post Office reopens lobby for 24/7 access to P.O. boxes following scrutiny in Summit County

The Dillon post office is pictured Friday, March 11, 2022. The Dillon location, along with other locations across Summit County, has had issues with staffing leading to decreased service levels.

Jenna deJong/Summit Daily News

The Dillon Post Office has reopened its lobby for 24/7 access to P.O. boxes, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse.

The release states that the U.S. Postal Service took steps to restore access at the Dillon Post Office, as well as address an issue at a post office in Grant Lake, after Neguse sent a letter to U.S. Postal Service officials on Jan. 31.

“These are encouraging first steps in our work to make sure the (U.S. Postal Service) is providing the necessary level of service in the mountains,” Neguse said in the release. “But our work isn’t finished — we will continue to push for all the improvements detailed in our letter to make sure constituents are receiving their mail and packages in a timely manner.”

The Dillon Post Office began restricting access to P.O. Boxes in December after acts of vandalism damaged the screen that divides the lobby from the retail services area. The restricted access was one of many issues that Summit County residents say have impeded their ability to get important mail and prescriptions.

Neguse’s office has received regular complaints — especially in recent months — from mountain residents related to mail services from the Postal Service, according to the news release. Local leaders in Dillon and Silverthorne have described post offices in their communities as “deeply dysfunctional,” the release states.

At the Dillon Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Town Manager Nathan Johnson noted the reopening of access to P.O. boxes and said that federal officials also have begun responding to some communications from local entities.

“So, progress,” Johnson said. “Very slow — but at least they’re recognizing they have issues and need to work with us.”