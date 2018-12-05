Dillon recognizes mother and daughter for life saving efforts

The town of Dillon recognized a pair of heroic citizens at the Dillon Town Council meeting on Tuesday night, presenting Maya and Franke Fiedler with an award after the two helped to save a man's life this summer.

In August this year Franke and her 8-year-old daughter Maya were visiting Dillon to take in a movie at the Dillon Amphiteater. While unpacking their car for the night, Maya noticed the sound of someone choking from a nearby balcony. Franke, a certified EMT, jumped into action. She was able to clear the man's airway while another neighbor called 911.

"Not a lot of people want to get involved," said Ryan Jenson, the choking man, in an interview with the Summit Daily in August. "Just to have her run over there and offer her assistance was great. I probably owe my life to her, and I'm very grateful she was able to stop and help in that situation."

At the meeting Franke and Maya were presented with the Life Saving Award from the American Police Hall of Fame by Mayor Carolyn Skowyra.