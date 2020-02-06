Dillon registered nurse provides support for State of the Union

DILLON — A registered nurse from Dillon is returning home from Washington, D.C., after providing medical support during the 2020 State of the Union address earlier this week.

Dillon resident Curtis Audin is a member of the National Disaster Medical System’s Disaster Medical Assistance Team, a group that provides advanced life support and basic medical care for events like the State of the Union.

“Typically at events like this, we see people who have minor cuts or sprains or other non-life-threatening injuries or illnesses,” Dr. Helga Scharf-Bell, the group’s acting director, said in a news release. “However, we also can provide initial life-saving care for more serious injuries or illnesses and stabilize patients for transportation … to a local hospital.”

The National Disaster Medical System is a federally administered program that can provide support to communities with medical or veterinary care, along with mortuary assistance during disasters or public health emergencies. The group also works behind the scenes at some of the nation’s biggest events, often at the request of the Congressional Office of the Attending Physician, the U.S. Capitol Police or the U.S. Secret Service.

The organization is made up of about 5,000 physicians, nurses, veterinary staff, paramedics, fatality management professionals and experienced control staff from across the nation.