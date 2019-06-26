Dillon Reservoir expected to be full by July 7

A cyclist rides the recpath across Dillon Dam on Wednesday, June 5, along the Dillon Reservoir.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

DILLON — As temperatures continue to rise, snowmelt is expected to fill Dillon Reservoir by about July 7. As of Tuesday, the reservoir was 92% full with room for about 6 billion additional gallons of water before it reaches capacity. That amount would raise the water level about 6 feet, according to Snake River Water District district administrator Scott Price.

The seven-day average inflow to the reservoir is 2,034 cubic feet per second, and peak inflow is projected to be about 2,800 cfs, Price wrote in an email. Peak outflow is not expected to exceed 1,800 cfs, so there should not be any flooding along the Blue River.