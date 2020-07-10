Dillon residents receive science, anthropology degrees
DILLON — Dillon residents Parker Shell and Joe Larson both received degrees in spring 2020.
Shell studied anthropology at Fort Lewis College in Durango. Shell graduated along with 450 other seniors in a virtual ceremony in May.
Larson received a Master of Science degree in environmental safety and health from University of Wisconsin in Whitewater. Larson graduated along with 1,700 students in May.
