Dillon restaurants to host virtual concerts

Beau Thomas will perform Friday, April 10, for a new series of virtual concerts that highlight an artist and restaurant each week. Visit SummitDaily.com/togojams for the full schedule and to watch live.

Courtesy Beau Thomas Band

DILLON — Since dining establishments can’t host live music for patrons due to the coronavirus pandemic, a few restaurants have joined together for a series of virtual concerts.

Starting Friday, April 10, and happening each week through May 29, a different Dillon restaurant will host a to-go jam session. People are encouraged to order a to-go meal from the participating restaurant and watch the concert online at SummitDaily.com/togojams.

Artists for the first two concerts have been announced: Beau Thomas will play April 10 and Matt and Sean O’Connor on April 17. The preliminary lists of restaurants is as follows:

April 10: Pug Ryan’s Brewery

April 17: Arapahoe Café and Pub

April 24: Dillon Dam Brewery

May 1: Chimayo Mexican Grill

May 8: Cheba Hut Toasted Subs

May 15: Sabor Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant

May 22: Lili’s Bistro

May 29: Cafe ProFusion

Many musicians in the county — such as Kevin Danzig, Mike Woodard and Leon Joseph Littlebird — also have turned to creating their own frequent virtual performances during these times. Visit their Facebook pages to watch.