Dillon restaurants to host virtual concerts
DILLON — Since dining establishments can’t host live music for patrons due to the coronavirus pandemic, a few restaurants have joined together for a series of virtual concerts.
Starting Friday, April 10, and happening each week through May 29, a different Dillon restaurant will host a to-go jam session. People are encouraged to order a to-go meal from the participating restaurant and watch the concert online at SummitDaily.com/togojams.
Artists for the first two concerts have been announced: Beau Thomas will play April 10 and Matt and Sean O’Connor on April 17. The preliminary lists of restaurants is as follows:
- April 10: Pug Ryan’s Brewery
- April 17: Arapahoe Café and Pub
- April 24: Dillon Dam Brewery
- May 1: Chimayo Mexican Grill
- May 8: Cheba Hut Toasted Subs
- May 15: Sabor Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant
- May 22: Lili’s Bistro
- May 29: Cafe ProFusion
Many musicians in the county — such as Kevin Danzig, Mike Woodard and Leon Joseph Littlebird — also have turned to creating their own frequent virtual performances during these times. Visit their Facebook pages to watch.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.