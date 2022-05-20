Dillon seeks applicants for council seat

The Dillon Town Council is seeking its seventh member by an appointment process. Applicants may submit a letter of interest and qualifications to the Dillon Town Clerk via email at astuckey@townofdillon.com , or to P.O. Box 8, Dillon, CO, 80435. The deadline for applications is June 1 at 5 p.m.

Applicants must be a registered elector of the town, have resided within town limits for at least one-year before appointment to council and be over 18 years of age.

The appointed candidate’s term would last until April 2024. Council meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of each month, with work sessions beginning at 4:30 p.m. and council meetings beginning at 7 p.m.

An interview with the Town Council will be held on Tuesday, June 7, beginning at 5:15 p.m. at Dillon Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon.

Town Council may consider the appointment at the meeting on June 7, at 7 p.m. If they do not consider an appointment at this meeting, then consideration may continue to the next regular meeting on June 21.