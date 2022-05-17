Dillon seeks applicants for Economic Development Advisory Committee

The Town of Dillon is seeking applicants for its Economic Development Advisory Committee. It oversees the town’s commercial development and attempts to improve and protect the town’s economic health. The committee has five at-large vacancies to fill.

The committee’s duties are: to act as an advisory body to the Town Council on economic development planning, policies and actions; to establish goals that reflect the town’s mission as it relates to business development and retention; to determine the town’s areas of potential and continuing competitive advantage; to forge a supportive partnership with local organizations that are involved in economic development; and to recommend marketing strategies that will showcase the town and support its long-term commercial vitality.

The Economic Development Advisory Committee meeting schedule will be set once appointments have been made. Interested persons should submit a letter of interest and qualifications to Adrienne Stuckey at astuckey@townofdillon.com by June 8.

Applicants will tentatively be interviewed by Town Council on June 21 with appointments to follow.