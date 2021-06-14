Dillon sees record-high weekend temperatures; heatwave expected to continue

Dillon Reservoir is pictured Saturday, June 12, from Sapphire Point. The weekend brought record-breaking heat to Summit County.

Photo by Judie Nowacyk

If you thought it felt hotter than usual for Summit County this past weekend, you were correct: The Dillon weather station saw record-high temperatures Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13.

On Sunday morning, the Dillon weather station recorded a high temperature of 80 degrees for the previous 24 hours, tying the record for June 13, which was recorded in 1956, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Kalina.

On Monday, June 14, the Dillon station recorded a high of 83 degrees for the past 24 hours. The previous record for June 14 was 82 degrees, which was also recorded in 1956.

For the month of June as a whole, the record high temperature at the Dillon station is 87 degrees, which was recorded June 21, 1944.

Kalina said it’s “definitely possible” that Summit County will see record highs again at any point through Thursday, June 17, as the county continues to experience above-average temperatures.

“Hot and dry conditions are expected over the next few days, with the potential for record-breaking heat Tuesday through Thursday,” the National Weather Service’s hazardous weather outlook stated.

According to the National Weather Service’s Dillon forecast, Monday through Thursday’s high temperatures range from 86 to 87 degrees — on par with June’s high temperature record. Date-specific high temperature records for June 15-18 range from 80 to 84 degrees, making it likely we’ll see more records for those dates this week.

Kalina said the hot conditions could bring elevated fire danger. As of Monday, fire danger was rated as “very high” in Summit County, according to Summit Fire & EMS and the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection Districts.

Following last week’s fire starts — including the Straight Creek Fire, which ignited Thursday, June 10, and was fully contained by Sunday — the towns of Frisco, Dillon and Silverthorne enacted Stage 1 fire restrictions. However, there is not a countywide fire restriction because Summit County officials said the criteria have not been met. County officials will review fire conditions at a meeting Tuesday, June 15.

“With the hot temperatures, there’s definitely some fire danger up there,” Kalina said. “Hopefully, some improvement toward the end of the week — it’ll cool down a little bit and there’s a little bit better chance of some showers and storms.”

On Friday, June 18, in Dillon, the National Weather Service predicts a high of 82 degrees with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. The chance of precipitation continues through the weekend, when highs are forecast to be 81 degrees.