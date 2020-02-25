Dillon, Silverthorne axe April elections due to uncontested races

Municipal elections are scheduled for April 7, 2020.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include additional information about Montezuma’s municipal election.

FRISCO — Spring is just around the corner in Summit County, and the area’s municipal elections will follow quickly for some.

Election Day is April 7, and as many residents around the county arrive at their respective Town Clerk’s Offices to drop off their ballots, locals from Dillon and Silverthorne can skip the occasion as town council candidates are running uncontested in both towns.

The Dillon Town Council passed a resolution at its regular meeting late last month to officially cancel the 2020 election, a requirement in the town’s charter whenever there aren’t enough candidates to require a public vote. This year, the town has only three candidates for three available council positions. Incumbent candidates Brad Bailey and Kyle Hendricks will be retaining their spots with the Town Council. Newcomer and current Planning and Zoning Commissioner Steven Milroy will replace outgoing Council Member Mark Nickel.

All three men will be sworn in April 21 and will serve four-year terms expiring in April 2024. While it does happen occasionally, uncontested races are fairly irregular in Dillon.

“We’ve canceled a few times, probably between three and four, in my 26 years with the town,” acting Town Manager Carri McDonell said.

Silverthorne is in a similar position this year. The town has three candidates for three open town council spots, including incumbents Michael Spry and Tanya Shattuck, who will join Robert Kieber’s replacement Amy Manka.

Silverthorne officials are expected to officially cancel the election during the next council meeting March 11 per the town code, and the candidates will be sworn in April 8.

According to Michele Miller, Silverthorne’s town clerk and court administrator, this represents only the second time in at least the past 25 years or so that an election has been canceled. The last cancellation was just a few years ago in 2014.

“We’re happy to have a new face on the council and happy we’ll have two incumbents to help her along,” Miller said.

Municipal elections will move forward as planned in Frisco, Breckenridge, Blue River and Montezuma.

In Frisco current council member Hunter Mortensen is running uncontested to replace Mayor Gary Wilkinson. There are also five candidates to fill three open positions, including incumbents Jessica Burley and Rick Ihnken, along with Andrew Aerenson, Andy Held and Greg Hess.

In Breckenridge, Mayor Eric Mamula will try and retain his seat against a pair of challengers in Nate Nadler and James Manella. There are nine candidates to fill four open council seats, including current council members Dick Carleton, Kelly Owens and Jeffrey Bergeron, along with Dennis Kuhn, Kristen Stewart, Emily Wahl, Jennifer McAtamney, Michael Cavanaugh and Hal Vatcher.

In Blue River, Mayor Toby Babich is running unopposed, and there are five candidates for three board seats, including incumbents Mark Fossett and Joel Dixon, along with Tim West, Kelly Finley and Martie Semmer.

In Montezuma, five candidates are running unopposed for the board of trustees: Roberta Maldonado, Noah Landwehr, Jake Still, James Davis and Ben Becker. Despite the uncontested races, Montezuma Mayor Lesley Davis said the election will go forward because of a ballot question that asks voters whether term limits should be removed for mayor and the board of trustees.