Dillon, Silverthorne each welcome a new council member after canceled elections

Both Dillon and Silverthorne are set to swear in a new council member, despite canceling elections due to uncontested races.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — While towns across Summit County pushed forward with their municipal elections, asking residents to share their voices and engage in the democratic process despite the COVID-19 shutdown, both Dillon and Silverthorne’s elections were canceled due to uncontested races.

Both towns passed resolutions to cancel their elections earlier this year, with each town having just three candidates throw in their hats for three open positions. Though, each town will see one new face set to take over for the next four years.

Dillon has two council members returning to their roles, Brad Bailey and Kyle Hendricks. Steven Milroy also will be joining the council. As the sole newcomer, Milroy, a software entrepreneur and emergency medical technician, said he’d prioritize improvements to traffic and pedestrian safety once sworn in.

“Traffic volume is increasing, and with new development and visitors, that problem will continue,” Milroy told the Summit Daily earlier this month. “We need to balance business and tourist needs with those of full-time residents.”

Milroy also said he’d push to see new retail businesses open in the Dillon core and would try to find ways to encourage more long-term rentals in town to support families and the town’s workforce.

Bailey noted that even though he’d be returning to the council, he still has a lot on his mind in terms his vision for the town’s future, including continuing to pursue economic rejuvenation efforts in the town core and lifting up projects to preserve the town’s natural amenities.

The Dillon Town Council members will be sworn in April 21, the first meeting following Election Day.

In Silverthorne, both Michael Spry and Tanya Shattuck will return to their positions. Amy Manka, the town’s only new council member, will join them.

Manka, an accountant and founder of the One Man’s Junk Summit County Facebook page, said she would prioritize improving traffic and pedestrian safety once sworn in, along with pushing for the construction of a new fire station in town. Though, she said her goals largely would be influenced by feedback from community members.

“I can offer honesty and thoughtful leadership from a different and practical perspective to the council,” Manka wrote about her candidacy. “I want my council position to be a direct voice for our community. I pledge to always be an open ear for all members of our town and look forward to addressing the issues that we currently face and those that will arise as we continue to experience growth and development.”

Silverthorne will swear in Manka and the two incumbents during the town’s next council meeting April 8.