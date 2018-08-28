Dillon to hold community meeting on town core development

The Town of Dillon is holding a community meeting on August 30 to review the work from the CU Denver Summer Studio, and to help envision a Master Plan for Dillon's Town Center along with development partner Portmanteau.

This summer Dillon enlisted the help of students from the University of Colorado to provide recommendations for the town core along with housing, the marina and to generally provide a vision for the area. The meeting will review the work done by the students, as well as take residents through exercises allowing them to identify what they feel are important connections from the town's core to other commercial and recreational amenities.

The event will also be an opportunity for members of the public to engage with the town regarding resiliency issues such as wages, migration into the area and other factors related to recovery from economic downturn.

The event will go from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dillon Town Hall, and light refreshments will be provided.

"We would love to have a lot of participation," said Kerstin Anderson, marketing and communications manager for Dillon. " We would love to see people there sharing their thoughts on the future growth of Dillon."