Dillon to hold special election Sept. 13 for open town council seat

The Town of Dillon will hold a special election for its vacant council seat Tuesday, Sept. 13. Council attempted to appoint a new councilor itself but ran into a deadlock with councilors unable to break the tie.

A single council member seat is available after former councilor Steve Milroy stepped down in May. The elected candidate will serve out Milroy’s original term until the next municipal election in April 2024.

Candidates must submit petition packets by July 18 at 5 p.m. Packets are available at the Dillon Town Clerk’s office beginning Monday, June 17. Candidates must collect at least 25 signatures from registered Dillon voters.

The election will take place at the Dillon Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon, CO. Polling hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, people can contact the Town Clerk’s office at 970-262-3407 or e-mail astuckey@townofdillon.com or visit the 2022 Special Election webpage on the Town of Dillon website located under the “government” tab.