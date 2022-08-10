Dillon to hold town council candidate forum Aug. 24
Dillon will hold a candidate forum for its open town council seat at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Dillon Town Hall located at 275 Lake Dillon Drive.
The two candidates vying for the open seat are John Woods and Kevin Stout. Phil Lindeman of Krystal 93 will moderate the event.
The two will participate in a special election on Sept. 13 after the Dillon Town Council ran into a deadlocked vote and could not appoint a new councilor to fill the position held by Steven Milroy.
