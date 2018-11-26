Dillon to host public hearing on proposed medical center

The town of Dillon is hosting a pair of public hearings on Dec. 5 to discuss the Red Mountain Plaza sign and a proposed medical building in town.

On Dec. 5, residents in town are invited to participate in the public hearings alongside the Dillon Planning and Zoning Commission. The first subject of discussion is an application for a variance associated with the installation of a sign for the Red Mountain Plaza subdivision.

Additionally, there will be a hearing to discuss the final plat and PUD development plan for a proposed medical center and its associated parking structure along with landscaping on the corner of North Dillon Dam Road and Highway 6. The hearing will also include the U.S. Army Corp of Engineer's final determination regarding the existing detention pond on Block 14 of the Dillon Ridge Marketplace subdivision.

Residents are invited to attend and comment on the issues, or submit written comments to the town clerk before 1 p.m. on Dec. 5.