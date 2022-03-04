Dillon Town Council approves short-term rental occupancy cap on 2nd reading

Following the ordinance’s first reading in February, Dillon Town Council passed the second reading of a new set of short-term rental regulations at a meeting Tuesday, March 1.

One highlight of the ordinance is that it makes the maximum occupancy of short-term rentals two people per bedroom plus two additional occupants. Short-term rentals must also provide parking spots at a rate of one space per bedroom plus one additional space.

Rental guests can park at town-owned lots if the owner cannot provide enough parking. Owners will have to pay $300 per space. Parking requirements can be reduced if rentals reduce their occupancy.

The ordinance also establishes penalties for late payments on short-term rental license at a fee of $20 per month and an interest rate of 1% per day, with revocation of the license after 30 days.