Dillon Town Council approves short-term rental occupancy cap on 2nd reading
Following the ordinance’s first reading in February, Dillon Town Council passed the second reading of a new set of short-term rental regulations at a meeting Tuesday, March 1.
One highlight of the ordinance is that it makes the maximum occupancy of short-term rentals two people per bedroom plus two additional occupants. Short-term rentals must also provide parking spots at a rate of one space per bedroom plus one additional space.
Rental guests can park at town-owned lots if the owner cannot provide enough parking. Owners will have to pay $300 per space. Parking requirements can be reduced if rentals reduce their occupancy.
The ordinance also establishes penalties for late payments on short-term rental license at a fee of $20 per month and an interest rate of 1% per day, with revocation of the license after 30 days.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.