Dillon Town Council keys five residents for appointment to economic development advisory board
Five candidates will create Dillon’s Economic Development Advisory Committee. Jackie Christiansen, Oliver Luck, Tess Scalise, Mike Smith and Carlos Trujillo submitted their names. The Dillon Town Council determined all were qualified.
“I’ve been through a couple iterations of this commision over the years — it’s come and gone with the economics — but I’ve never seen a group as qualified as this one step onto this commission before,” Mayor Pro-Tem Brad Bailey said.
A resolution to appoint all five to the board will come before the council July 5.
