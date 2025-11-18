Water main break expected to disrupt service to Dillon Valley area, close elementary school Wednesday
Dillon Valley Elementary will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 19, due to a community water main break.
According to the Summit School District, water service will be shut off to the Dillon Valley area, including the school, from approximately 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All classes and after-school activities are canceled for the day.
In a press release, the district officials said they anticipate the school will resume as normal on Thursday, Nov. 20.
