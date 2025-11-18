Water main break expected to disrupt service to Dillon Valley area, close elementary school Wednesday

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Dillon Valley Elementary will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 19, due to a community water main break.

According to the Summit School District, water service will be shut off to the Dillon Valley area, including the school, from approximately 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All classes and after-school activities are canceled for the day.

In a press release, the district officials said they anticipate the school will resume as normal on Thursday, Nov. 20.