Dillon Valley man arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child

Chad Manning, 42, of Dillon Valley, was arrested Aug. 3 on 10 felony charges related to possession of child pornography.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday, Aug. 3, on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. In a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, officials said the man was identified first by the nonprofit group Colorado Ped Patrol.

Chad Manning, 42, Dillon Valley, cooperated with detectives, and a forensic examination of a phone revealed several photographs of “child sexual abuse material,” the release said. He was reportedly arrested without incident.

Colorado Ped Patrol notified the Silverthorne Police Department on May 7 after Manning allegedly solicited a female member of Colorado Ped Patrol for sex, the release stated. The Patrol member was reportedly posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Silverthorne Police determined the message came from within unincorporated Summit County and gave the information to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office called the investigation comprehensive and extensive, culminating in an arrest of Manning on Aug. 3. The case has since been turned over to the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who might have additional information on this case to call Detective Sgt. Mark Gafari at 970-423-8960.

If a person suspects a child may be sexually exploited, they can contact the Summit County Communications Center nonemergency number at 970-668-8600 or the national CyberTipline at 1-800-843-5678. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children receives information through CyberTipline, a centralized reporting system for online exploitation of children. Reports may also be made 24-hours a day, seven days a week online at CyberTipline.org .