Dillon Valley residents ordered to shelter in place

DILLON — Residents of Dillon Valley and nearby areas got an emergency alert shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday to shelter in place until further notice.

The alert was related to a report of a man who was threatening to harm himself with a firearm in the 700 block of Straight Creek Drive in Dillon Valley, according to Erin Opsahl, spokesperson for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Opsahl said the scene has been secured by law enforcement officials, but people in the area are still advised to stay indoors and follow the directions of deputies if contacted.

Summit County officials have asked people not to call 911 or the nonemergency dispatch line for more information about the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.