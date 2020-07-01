Dillon Valley shelter-in-place order was related to a mental health incident
DILLON — Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to save the life of a man who was threatening to harm himself with a firearm in Dillon Valley on Tuesday evening.
Police issued a shelter-in-place order just before 7 p.m. in response to the incident in the 700 block of Straight Creek Drive.
The scene was secured by law enforcement at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Erin Opsahl. However, lockdown lasted about two hours, and Dillon Valley residents were able to leave their homes shortly before 9 p.m.
“The incident was about two hours until we determined there was no public safety risk, and we had the order lifted,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in an interview Wednesday.
The man is now receiving mental health care, FitzSimons said.
