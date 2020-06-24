Dillon Valley Vistas application process to begin July 1

Amy Priegel speaks during the groundbreaking for the Dillon Valley Vistas on Monday, June 22. The development will bring 12 workforce housing units to Summit County.

Courtesy of Julie Sutor

The application process for Dillon Valley Vistas, a 12-unit workforce housing neighborhood, is set to begin on Wednesday, July 1.

On Monday, Summit County held a groundbreaking for the neighborhood, which is on the corner of Straight Creek Drive and Little Beaver Trail in Dillon Valley. The county originally bought the land in 2012 from Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, which has since moved to Smith Ranch Road.

Monday’s groundbreaking marks the start of the foundation construction process for the neighborhood, which will feature six duplexes and one Habitat for Humanity Home. The duplexes will range from three to four bedrooms with two-car garages and patios.

Summit Homes Construction is building the development, which will be fully complete by summer 2021, with the initial homes being available sometime in winter of 2020. Workforce housing units are rarely as big as the Dillon Valley Vistas homes will be, Blake Shelter, developer with Summit Homes Construction, said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“You don’t see a lot of four-bedroom townhome units like this,” he said. “In fact, you don’t see a lot of four-bedroom workforce housing for sale units at all.”

In an effort to reduce energy costs, the homes will be completely sustainable, outfitted with photovoltaic solar panels, upgraded building insulation systems, radiant floor heat and triple-pane windows. One of the units will be a net-zero prototype, meaning it will produce as much energy as it consumes by utilizing an electric heat-exchange boiler, which hasn’t been used at an altitude as high as Summit County before.

The homes will range from $415,372 for a three-bedroom and from $471,320 for a four-bedroom, according to a county news release.

To qualify for the homes, applicants will have to prove that at least one person in the household works 30 hours a week and the income for the household falls below 120% of the annual median income, or $115,080 for a family of four.

Whether or not the 120% AMI requirement applies to a household can be difficult to figure out, Amy Priegel, executive director of the housing authority, said.

“We always like people to just call us or email us if they have questions,” she said. “We’d hate for somebody to think, ‘oh I don’t qualify because I’m going to be over the income limit.”

The housing authority will post the applications on its website July 1. Then, potential homeowners will have six weeks to apply and be entered into the lottery for the home, which will take place virtually on Aug. 13.

The 30 hours a week and AMI requirements are just the bare minimum of what a household needs to prove to be considered for the homes and will give applicants one entry into the lottery. Some applicants will be eligible for more entries into the lottery, however.

A household with at least one person who works within the Snake River Basin or the Lower Blue River Basin will get another entry to the lottery. Households with at least one person who has worked in Summit County for 10 years or more will get two additional entries in the lottery.

“We wanted people that work in the area to have first priority,” said Jason Dietz, Summit County Housing director. “Also, people that have been in the county working for 10 or more years and haven’t had the opportunity to get into a three- or four-bedroom home like we’re building, (we wanted) to give them that opportunity to get a heads up on that.”

While hopeful homeowners are waiting for the application to be posted they should start talking to lenders and look into classes for first-time homebuyers, Priegel said.

“We’ll ask you for a lender letter as part of the application so you’ll have that in hand because you started early,” she said. “A lot of the information that we’ll ask for in the application … are probably the same things the lenders are going to ask for anyway. So you’ll already have all of that documentation pulled together.”