Dillon weather station records record high of 54 degrees Sunday

The Dillon weather station, located near the Dillon Reservoir, recorded a record temperature of 54 degrees Sunday, Feb. 2.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — On Sunday, Feb. 2, the National Weather Service reported that the Dillon weather station recorded a record high for the day of 54 degrees. The previous record was set at 53 degrees in 1934.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Fredin said the unseasonable warm temperatures hit the Front Range, as well. On Sunday, Denver’s high temperature of 74 degrees tied the record set in 1934.

Fredin explained that the Dillon and Breckenridge weather stations are two of the best sites in Summit County for comparing historic weather trends as both stations go back to the mining years. The Dillon station, which sits near Dillon Reservoir, was established in 1910.

In classic Colorado fashion, after record-breaking high temperatures, snow started rolling across the mountain region late Monday morning. The National Weather Service put out a winter storm warning that said “freezing drizzle” would change to light snow across the foothills, Denver area and northeastern Colorado plains. The forecast warns of moderate to heavy snow in the northern Colorado mountains and foothills that could result in “difficult travel conditions.”

CDOT also advised caution on roadways during the storm. Forecasters predict the storm will bring 6-12 inches of snow for several mountain ranges including the Summit County mountains.

The storm warning is in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, but the Weather Service is calling for a chance of snow in Summit County through Sunday, Feb. 9.