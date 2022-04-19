Girl Scout from Dillon wins Gold award for mental health awareness project

The Girl Scouts of the United States of America’s Gold Award is the highest honor given to members, and 45 Girl Scouts in Colorado have earned it this year. According to a news release, winners are high school girls who address issues they’re passionate about by making lasting change in their communities and beyond. Locally, Alexis Vaille of Dillon is one of the Colorado members recognized.

The release states that Vaille created a program at her school to break down the stigma surrounding mental health issues. The program also teaches students how to identify the signs of mental health issues to create more awareness and peer support within the community.

Each year, Gold Award Girl Scouts are eligible to earn the Stephanie A. Foote Leadership Prize. The winner of the Debbie Haskins Spirit of Girl Scouting Award will also be chosen at a later date. That award recognizes one outstanding Gold Award Girl Scout from Colorado.

A Highest Awards Celebration is planned for 5 p.m. May 18 at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, to honor the Girl Scouts.