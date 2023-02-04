Dillon’s Chase Blackwell gets first-ever world cup podium finish at Mammoth Mountain

Dillon's Chase Blackwell awaits his score after completing a run during the first day of the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Blackwell placed third overall in men's halfpipe final at Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Mike Dawsy / U.S. Snowboard Team

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with the correct placing of Jake Canter

On the final day of the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain on Saturday, Feb. 4, Dillon’s Chase Blackwell had a career defining performance, grabbing his first world cup podium finish of his career.

Blackwell displayed some of the best riding he had had all season, which helped him rise up in the ranks of the 10-man field.

Blackwell recorded scores of 84 and 72 on his first two runs of the day, putting him in third place going into the third round of runs.

On Blackwell’s final run, he landed too far forward trying to land a trick on his first hit off the halfpipe wall and settled for a throwaway score.

Blackwell was then forced to wait through eight more competitors to see if he would get his first-ever world cup podium finish. Blackwell sweated bullets at the bottom of the halfpipe as he watched Japan’s Kaishu Hirano and Raibu Katayama try to break onto the podium.

In the end, Blackwell’s top run of 84 was enough for him to outlast the rest of the competition. Korea’s Chaeun Lee gave Blackwell the biggest scare by jumping from 10th place to fourth place with a score of 83.50.

Blackwell placed third overall with a score of 84, successfully sealing his first podium finish in a world cup halfpipe competition.

Japan’s Ruka Hirano placed first overall and Australian 17-year-old Valentino Guseli placed second overall.

California’s Maddie Mastro placed third overall at her home mountain in the women’s snowboard halfpipe finals with a score of 82 on her third run.

The men’s and women’s snowboard slopestyle finals were canceled due to wind. The results from qualifiers stood in as the final results, meaning Summit’s Chris Corning placed third and Silverthorne’s Jake Canter finished in ninth.