Dillon’s Chase Blackwell makes back-to-back finals in Mammoth

Longmont's Chase Blackwell competes in the men's snowboard halfpipe competition at the U.S. Grand Prix and World Cup on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Buttermilk Ski Area in Aspen. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.

Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Dillon’s Chase Blackwell has done it again.

After making the final in the Laax Open World Cup last month, Blackwell successfully punched his ticket into the men’s snowboard halfpipe final at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain in California.

In the men’s halfpipe qualifiers on Thursday, Feb. 2, Blackwell faced a field of 27 competitors which was narrowed down to 10 men for the final on Saturday.

Under a sunny California sky, Blackwell rocketed into the air for his first run of the day. Blackwell executed a switch backside 720 and a frontside double cork 1260 to score 59.25 on his first run of two.

Heading into his final run, Blackwell sat in ninth place and most likely needed an improvement from his first run to solidify his spot in the final.

Blackwell attempted to go bigger on his second run but fell while trying to bring around a 1260. The snowboarding gods must have been looking down on Blackwell though as no one bounced Blackwell out of the top-10 qualifying spots.

Blackwell finished in ninth place with a top score of 59.25.

Frisco’s Ryan Wachendorfer did not put a solid run together and placed 20th with a top score of 29.

Telluride’s Lucas Foster placed 23rd after falling on his first run of the day and opting to not take his second run.

In the women’s halfpipe qualifiers, California’s Maddie Mastro was the only American to advance to Saturday’s final. Mastro placed fifth overall with a score of 80.75.

Freeski slopestyle qualifiers

Summit was represented by Jay Riccomini in the women’s freeski slopestyle qualifiers. After placing first overall at last week’s U.S. Revolution Tour at Copper Mountain Resort, Riccomini barely missed the final in Mammoth.

Riccomini fell on the first run of the day to only score 10.20, but put down an impressive second run to score 70.20. The score was enough for Riccomini to place 10th, two places out of the final.

Great Britain’s Kristy Muir recorded the top score in qualifiers with 94.40. No Americans advanced to the final.

Friday’s slate of competitions will include finals in snowboard slopestyle and freeski halfpipe.

Summit’s Chris Corning and Jake Canter will compete in the men’s snowboard slopestyle finals beginning at 10:20 a.m. Events will be live streamed throughout the day at Watch.OutsideOnline.com.