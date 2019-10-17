Dillon’s Margaret Bowes named to High Performance Transportation Enterprise board

Margaret Bowes, executive director of the I-70 Coalition, has been appointed as vice chair for the High Performance Transportation Enterprise.

Gov. Jared Polis named Bowes to the enterprise earlier this month and announced that she would serve as the board’s vice chair Oct. 16. The High Performance Transportation Enterprise was created in 2009 and works in partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation to seek out opportunities for innovation and efficient means of funding transportation infrastructure projects across the state.

“Its exciting and really interesting work,” Bowes said. “It’s working at innovative ways to get new transportation projects funded and implemented. I’m always looking at everything in regards to how it might benefit the mountain corridor.”

Bowes, a Dillon resident, first took her seat on the board a year ago following the departure of another member and was reappointed to a new four-year term.

She currently serves as the executive director of the I-70 Coalition, a nonprofit organization that represents 28 local governments and businesses along the I-70 mountain corridor with the goal of enhancing mobility and accessibility in the area. Bowes also serves as the executive director of the Colorado Association of Ski Towns, a group dedicated to seeking support for legislation that will benefit mountain communities.