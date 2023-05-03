Dine at these restaurants on these days to support athletes at Team Breckenridge Sports Club
Team Breckenridge Sports Club is hosting a dine out fundraising event in hopes of raising money to provide scholarships and discounts to the team’s athletes.
The event will take place across a three day span from Sunday, May 7, to Tuesday, May 9, with three Breckenridge restaurants participating in the event. The restaurants include Fatty’s Pizzeria, Blue River Bistro and Rootstalk.
20% of the proceeds from the restaurants from May 7-9 will be donated to Team Breckenridge Sports Club.
