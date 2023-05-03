Dine at these restaurants on these days to support athletes at Team Breckenridge Sports Club

Team Breckenridge Sports Club is inviting people to dine out at three local restaurants from May7-9 in order to help raise funds for the program's athlete scholarships and discounts.

Team Breckenridge Sports Club/Courtesy photo

The event will take place across a three day span from Sunday, May 7, to Tuesday, May 9, with three Breckenridge restaurants participating in the event. The restaurants include Fatty’s Pizzeria, Blue River Bistro and Rootstalk.

20% of the proceeds from the restaurants from May 7-9 will be donated to Team Breckenridge Sports Club.