Dining for Women Breckenridge chapter to host bingo night fundraiser

The Dining for Women Breckenridge chapter on a snowshoe outing.

Courtesy photo

BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge chapter of Dining for Women, an international nonprofit organization that works to fight gender inequality, is hosting a bingo night fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the French Creek Clubhouse, 0047 Magnum Bonum Drive, Breckenridge.

The organization requests a $15 per person donation at the door, and there will be baked goods and sodas for sale. Attendees are asked to bring cash or check for payment. The event is BYOB, and guests are encouraged to bring beverages of their choosing.