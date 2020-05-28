Dining will look different under new health protocols

Tim Applegate, left, owner of Sauce on the Blue in Silverthorne, and Rob Baer use a tape measure to space tables 6 feet apart May 26. After more than a two-month closure, restaurants throughout Colorado were allowed to reopen at limited capacity starting May 27.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

Restaurants are now able to open at 50% capacity, but they aren’t going to look the same as they did before.

To prepare for a trip out to eat, there are some precautions people should take, according to a news release from Centura Health. Most restaurants will be taking reservations to keep people socially distanced, so it’s important for people to look up information about the restaurant before they leave home.

It’s also recommended that people look up the restaurant’s safety practices. All restaurants in Summit County are required to fill out a physical distancing protocol form, which will be posted near the front of the restaurant.

Most restaurants have responded to the protocols by spacing tables 6 feet apart and maximizing outdoor capacity because the state order limits restaurants to 50% capacity indoors or a maximum of 50 people.

All employees must wear masks at all times and group sizes will be limited to eight people.

There are a few guidelines diners should follow, as well, according to the release. Customers should stay home if they are sick, try to stay 6 feet away from people outside of their party as much as possible, and wear a face covering or mask and wash their hands before they eat.