Directional signs in Breckenridge are getting a facelift

BRECKENRIDGE — At Tuesday’s Breckenridge Town Council work session, council members were presented with multiple options for new signs to replace directional signs around town. The new signage project came as part of the manager’s report. The goal of the presentation was to have council decide on the design of new signs.

Managers explained that the signs are being replaced to increase consistency and readability in town signage and claimed an update in sign readability would increase traffic safety, especially during winter. Council members were shown two designs for each type of sign.

The new signs will include vehicular and pedestrian messaging. Vehicular signs included a changeable message sign, a multilevel destination sign, a primary parking facility sign and a secondary parking facility sign.

During the discussion about parking signs, council members agreed that parking facilities should be renamed.

Pedestrian signs included a multilevel destination sign, a way-finding map kiosk, a destination ID sign and a park/bike/trailhead sign.

Similar to a vision test, council members picked between option one and option two for each sign, but an unanimous decision was not reached. Adjustments will be made to the models per council’s suggestions, and the process will continue in the next session Sept. 10.