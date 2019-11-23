Discounts and free ski passes available to Summit County’s smallest shredders

Young children can ski and ride for free at several Summit County ski areas.

Courtesy photo

FRISCO — Skiing and snowboarding is expensive — especially for a family. To help ease the financial burden, Summit County ski areas are offering free or reduced passes for kids, and many resorts allow young children to ski and ride for free.

Summit County ski areas

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area offers a Kids Free 2 Ski Pass, which is a free two-day pass. First time skiers and snowboarders who have received the Kids Free 2 Ski Pass are also eligible for half off a full-day beginner lesson. Children younger than 5 always ski and ride for free at A-Basin and can get a lift ticket by bringing the child to the ticket window.

Breckenridge Ski Resort offers free lift tickets for children 4 and younger. Children can get a lift ticket at a lift ticket window or a season pass at the Season Pass Office.

Copper Mountain Resort offers a One, Two, Free! Package for kids 12 and younger. This package provides free skiing for kids with the purchase of a two-day adult lift ticket. Children younger than 4 ski and ride for free. The resort also gives free lift tickets to those who want to try the Easy Rider magic carpet in Center Village. These tickets must be picked up at the ticket window.

Keystone Resort also allows children 4 and younger to ski and ride for free and children 12 and younger ski and ride for free if the family books two or more nights of lodging at Keystone.

Loveland Ski Area’s child passes are for children ages 6 to 14. Children’s early season lift tickets are $32 for the whole mountain and $25 for Lift 7 lift tickets. Regular season all-mountain child lift tickets are $35 and remain $25 for Lift 7. Children younger than 5 always ski free at Loveland.

Multi-mountain options

As part of its Passport Program, Colorado Ski Country USA offers fifth graders three free day passes at each of the 22 participating member resorts. Fifth graders who have never skied or snowboarded can take advantage of one free full-day beginner lesson and equipment rental at the resort of their choice. Passport holders also receive a free junior rental from Christy Sports. The sixth grade Passport Program gives sixth graders the opportunity to ski four days at the same 22 resorts for $110. Register for the passport program at coloradoski.com/passport.

Vail Resorts offers the Epic SchoolKids Colorado Pack, which includes 20 free days for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, plus one free lesson and equipment rental. The pack includes four free days each at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte.

The Ikon Pass, which services Copper and limited days at A-Basin, offers child passes to children ages 5 to 12. A child pass is $459 for the Ikon Pass and $419 for the Ikon Base pass. Children younger than 4 can receive a $49 Ikon Pass or Ikon Base pass.