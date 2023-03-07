Discounts, events, live music are planned in Summit County for International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8

Patrons visit at A-Bar inside of The Pad in Silverthorne on International Women's Day, March 8, 2022. The Pad hosted a happy hour and live music as well as offered an 18% discount to commemorate International Women's Day. This year, The PAD and two other local businesses are hosting events to celebrate the occasion along with offering a 17% discount to women.

Stacy Gillespie/Courtesy photo

Women-led businesses across Summit County will be celebrating International Women’s Day with discounts, live music and events on Wednesday, March 8.

Building off last year’s event, the local grassroots group Women Business Owners of Summit County has decided to expand the event to multiple locations and increase the programming as part of the initiative called “Women Empowered.”

“We are bringing it back to life this year. We went with the idea of Women Empowered because we’re not asking for people to empower us — we own our own power and ability, but sometimes we just need the opportunity to be supported in similar and unique ways that highlight the unique attributes and strengths that each individual woman brings to the table,” Red Buffalo Cafe founder Erin Young said. “So this is a big celebration about those contributions — at least in Summit County — that women have brought.”

Abbey Arlt, director of marketing for The PAD, said last year’s event was a great way to find support and network with other women in an empowering way, and she expects this year to be even better than last year.

“Summit County has a lot of incredible locally owned businesses, and a ton of them are owned or co-owned by women,” said Abbey Arlt, who is the director of marketing at The PAD. “Women Business Owners of Summit County is really just such a special place to bond, connect and share the unique obstacles that women in business face.”

More than a dozen local businesses will be offering women a 17% discount as part of the event to raise awareness for the 17% wage gap that still exists according to a U.S. Department of Labor analysis that compared the differences in wages earned by men and women.

Arlt said she hopes that increased awareness around the data can prompt humanity to come together and bring about change.

“The way that we come together as Women Business Owners of Summit County was really what inspires the passion behind bringing more people into this with us,” Arlt added.

Young said the group fosters a sense of community and allows women to open up about their individual approach to business.

“Women are doing amazing incredible things, either individually or as groups, and that’s the highlight of this event,” Young said,” and when we have the support of whole communities, they can do even more.”

This year’s expended event will include a women artist showcase from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and local live music from 10 a.m. to noon at Red Buffalo, free women-produced wine tastings from 5-8 p.m. at Saved By the Wine and a full day’s worth of events at The PAD this year.

There will be coffee and tea in the meeting space at The PAD from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where participants can network and connect before break-out sessions will begin later in the evening. A Women in Business Give-and-Take Networking event will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m., and a Women’s Round Table with Arapahoe Basin program will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m. From 5:30-7:30 p.m. there will be live music from local women musicians along with tarot card readings and aura photography, and then from 7:30-10 p.m., Dani Boots and Lily Fangz will perform live music as the headliner of the event.

The discounts will be offered on Wednesday, March 8, at Red Buffalo Cafe, Locals Liquors, The PAD, Arabella Boutique, Saved by the Wine, Pricing & Profits, Minimal Impact, Colorado Marketplace & Bakery, Lauren Jefferson Health and Wellness Consulting, All Flooring Design, Shoe Inn Boutique, Lady Sunshine Floral Boutique, FOLCLAND, Angry James Brewery, Women of the Summit, Continental Divide Winery, Change Your Mind Hypnosis and Timberline Craft Kitchen + Cocktails.

The PAD is located at 491 Rainbow Drive in Silverthorne, Red Buffalo Cafe is located at 358 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne and Saved by the Wine is located at 765 W. Anemone Trail, Unit B, in Dillon.