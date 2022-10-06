Discover what Summit has to offer with Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival, local history and more

Outer Range Brewing Co.’s Yip! was made with the band Caamp. After previewing during the band’s concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the lager will launch in cans Friday, Oct. 7.

Outer Range Brewing Co./Courtesy photo

Denver’s Great American Beer Festival is happening Thursday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 8, and the best breweries around are waiting to hear how their craft creations will measure up. In the meantime, folks are having their own samples either at the festival or the various off-site parties, tap takeovers and other related celebrations.

Yet one doesn’t need to go all the way down to Denver to have a good beverage or a good time. As always, Summit County’s multiple breweries have a wide range of options to sate one’s thirst. To metaphorically transport oneself to the festival however, I recommend popping over to Outer Range Brewing Co. at 182 Lusher Court in Frisco on Friday, Oct. 7.

Then, Outer Range will be releasing a lager made in collaboration with the band Caamp. The beer — called Yip! — was on tap at Red Rocks Amphitheatre during the band’s performance. It’ll be released in cans Friday, Oct. 7, at the brewery’s pop-up event at the Banshee House in Denver as well as the Frisco taproom for people who can’t make the trek.

Beer festivities aren’t the only things happening locally. The Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival takes place this weekend, but the standout portion is the Still on the Hill Grand tasting on Saturday.

From 4-7 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center, 150 W Adams Ave., guests can enjoy a combination of artisan snacks, dozens of fine spirits and bluegrass music from Local Folk. A few of the small-batch distillers sharing their wares neat or in cocktails are Golden Moon Distillery, Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, Peach Street Distillers and Wood’s High Mountain Distillery. If you happen to find a favorite out of the options, people’s choice voting closes at 6:30 p.m. that evening.

Attendees must be over 21. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 day of. They can be purchased online at BreckenridgeCraftSpiritsfFstival.com or in person at Breckenridge Welcome Center in Blue River Plaza and the Riverwalk Center box office. Proceeds benefit the Community Partners of the Breckenridge Restaurant Association.

According to the site, Still on the Hill specials can be enjoyed at participating restaurants, such as Castaways Cove. Head to 100 S. Park Ave., Unit C102, for pork belly sliders made with an old-fashioned glaze, a Trinidad daiquiri, ceviche that has a mescal lime dressing, and more.

The Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival suggests people take in all the town has to offer, including its historical tours. For those wanting even more history, however, Summit Historical Society has its Cab in the Cabins event from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday at 403 LaBonte Street, Dillon.

In August, the nonprofit had a wine tasting and tour of Country Boy Mine where sommeliers discussed wines from Italy and elsewhere as the group learned about the historical mine.

This time, people can sample several cabernet sauvignons from around the world in our three historic cabins at the Summit Historical Society’s Dillon campus behind the 1883 Schoolhouse Museum.

Reservations are required as space is limited, and tickets cost $20. Visit SummitHistorical.org to purchase.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Have a question about beer? Send him an email at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.