Distilled Speaker and Spirits Series searches for Summit’s best whiskey cocktail

Warren Station is hosting its second annual Distilled Speaker and Spirits Series on Saturday, March 17, and invites the public to spend St. Patrick's Day sampling a diverse array of whiskey cocktails.

Admission includes unlimited cocktail samples from all the competing bartenders, as well as a ticket to vote for the "People's Choice Award."

As a reward for casting a vote, participants receive a cocktail of their choice. Competitors include: Inxpot, Dillon Tavern, Keystone Festivals, Copper Mountain, Alpenglow Stube, Ski Tip Lodge, as well as a Jim Beam whiskey specialist. Light appetizers will be available from Black Diamond Gourmet and live music from The Well Beings, starting at 4:30 p.m. The Well Beings are a Colorado-based live music experience featuring tight, funky grooves. The nine-piece band blends hip-hop, soul, jazz and funk. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event.

For tickets or more information, visit WarrenStation.com. Doors open and tastings begin at 4 p.m. Winners will be announced at 6:45 p.m.