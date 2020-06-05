Doctors continue to worry as patients avoid the ER

Dr. Wyatt Hall works inside the emergency room at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco on May 5. There has been a nationwide decline in emergency room visits due to the coronavirus pandemic, with patients fearing the possibility of contracting the virus while seeking care.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

As a consequence of the novel coronavirus pandemic, emergency departments are experiencing a drop in visits. Since the outbreak began, Centura hospitals have seen a 50% drop in visits.

While that number has improved, the hospital system that owns St. Anthony Summit Medical Center is still seeing a 30% decline in ER patients, according to a Centura news release.

Doctors are concerned that patients are putting off receiving care for life-threatening injuries or chronic illnesses out of fear of contracting the virus. Visitng the emergency department for any reason is safe, according to the news release.

Centura hospitals have implemented safety measures, including screening patients for symptoms before they enter, cleaning the department throughly and isolating patients that show signs of the virus.