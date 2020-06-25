Doctors provide tips on safe traveling ahead of 4th of July holiday

Fireworks over Lake Dillon at the 2017 4th of July celebration in Frisco. As this year’s 4th of July approaches, people should make plans for how to celebrate safely during the pandemic.

FRISCO — As Fourth of July approaches, physicians are encouraging people to be prepared for the novel coronavirus before they travel throughout the state.

Those who want to celebrate the holiday somewhere other than their home should first research the local public health order of their destination to have a full sense of the rules and regulations for that area, according to a Centura news release.

Outdoor destinations are ideal as the virus can linger on surfaces indoors, according to the brelease. The outdoors also offer more opportunity to stay 6 feet away from others, which is key in preventing the spread of the virus.

For people who plan to stay in a hotel or short-term rental, it’s important to research the health and safety practices of that facility, according to the release. In Summit County, all businesses, including hotels and short-term rentals, are required to fill out a physical distancing protocol form, which outlines the health and safety practices being used by the business.

Short road trips are also best, according to the release. Extended amounts of time in a car with a large group of people is a good way to spread the virus. For those wishing to fly, they should try to get a window seat, which offers less exposure to others, according to the release.

People should also try to wear a mask or face covering as much as possible when in public as that prevents the spread of the virus.