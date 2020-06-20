Doctors urge patients to reschedule mammogram appointments
As the spread of the novel coronavirus begins to slow, local doctors continue to see a decline in routine appointments.
Across Centura, the health system that owns St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and High Country Health Care, there has been a 35% drop in mammography screenings, according to a news release. Doctors are urging patients to reschedule any mammogram appointments that were cancelled due to the virus.
Doctors believe the decline in cases has to do with patients’ fear around contracting the virus, according to the news release. The hospital has also seen a drop in emergency room visits during the pandemic.
Mammograms are nothing to be afraid of, the news release said. They’re used to detect breast cancer, and early detection can save a person’s life. While they may be uncomfortable, they are not painful, according to the news release.
