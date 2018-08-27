Dog lost after Colorado mountain crash reunited with family

CHAFREE COUNTY, Colo. (AP) — A dog that survived almost three weeks in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains after being thrown from a vehicle in a crash has been reunited with its family.

The year-old canine — a golden-doodle named Bentley — was lost when the vehicle it was traveling in slid off the edge of a mountain road west of Pueblo and plunged 600 feet down an incline on Aug. 7.

The crash killed Jennifer Orr of Wichita, Kansas, and seriously injured her 21-year-old daughter, Samantha.

Samantha Orr returned to the crash scene after being released from the hospital.

Orr and others spotted Bentley early Saturday and captured on video the moment when they were able to lure the animal in with food and a toy.

KKTV reports the dog was malnourished and dehydrated but otherwise fine.