Dog rescued from Edwards pond by fire department, not people unwisely urging each other to ‘go get him’ (video)

EDWARDS — You don’t want to die as a Darwin Award, and that’s why local firefighters are happy to report that the dog was the only creature they rescued from the Freedom Park pond.

About 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, Eagle River Fire Protection District crews responded to a report that a dog had fallen through the ice at Freedom Park in Edwards.

A firefighter in a dry suit rescued the unhappy pup, which appeared to suffer no ill effects from his adventure.

But in the moments before crews arrived, bystanders reported individuals urging others to “go get him,” a monumentally bad idea.

“If a pet owner attempts the rescue and also falls through the ice, the end result could be tragic,” said Tracy LeClair, community risk manager for the Eagle River Fire Protection District. “At the very least, it may delay the rescue of the dog because our priority will be to rescue the owner first.”

Dogs lack awareness when it comes to ice conditions, LeClair said.

