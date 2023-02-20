Dogs in costumes to parade down Frisco’s Main Street as part of Mardi Gras 4Paws fundraiser for local animal shelter

A dog dressed up for the Mardi Gras 4Paws event.

Matt Lit/Courtesy photo

Costumed pets will parade through Frisco on Saturday, Feb. 25, as part of the Mardi Gras 4Paws event being hosted in conjunction with Hope For Animals, according to a news release from the town.

Inspired by the Mystic Krewe of Barkus Parade in New Orleans, the event will raise funds for Hope for Animals, which helps abandoned, lost and suffering animals through rescue, shelter and public education, the release states.

For $20 for the first dog plus $5 for each additional dog per family, canines and their owners can flaunt their best costumes down Main Street sidewalks from 3rd Avenue to 7th Avenue, participate in a costume contest for best dressed canine, and join a “Yappy Hour” after the parade, according to the news release. The party will include drinks, music and a chance to win prizes.

Registration is available online at TownofFrisco.com through Friday, Feb. 24. Day-of registration will be available at the event beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. The parade begins at 3 p.m. and all animal lovers — regardless of whether they bring a dog or not — are welcome.