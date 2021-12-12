Donate coats in holiday drive for Family & Intercultural Resource Center
The public is encouraged to help their Summit County neighbors by keeping them warm this winter with a donation of gently used winter coats to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center.
Coats will be collected from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, through Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Day Palazola Group NestSeeker’s Colorado Real Estate office located at 210 N. Main St., Breckenridge, or Title Company of the Rockies at 720 Summit Boulevard, Frisco.
