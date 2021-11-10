Donate to Habitat for Humanity ReStore and receive an American flag

Anyone who donates furniture or accessories to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Veterans Day will receive an American flag while supplies last.

Day Palazola Group/Courtesy photo

Real estate teams NestSeekers Colorado and the Day Palazola Group are helping Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Silverthorne on Veterans Day. The store has had staffing issues, requiring it to periodically close.

According to a news release, the team will be hauling, moving, decorating and helping with various other needs. Additionally, anyone who donates furniture or accessories to ReStore on Veterans Day will receive an American flag while supplies last.

The release states that the goal of the promotion is to have more awareness of the work ReStore does for the community. The store is located at 1291 Blue River Parkway.