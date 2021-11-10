Donate to Habitat for Humanity ReStore and receive an American flag
Real estate teams NestSeekers Colorado and the Day Palazola Group are helping Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Silverthorne on Veterans Day. The store has had staffing issues, requiring it to periodically close.
According to a news release, the team will be hauling, moving, decorating and helping with various other needs. Additionally, anyone who donates furniture or accessories to ReStore on Veterans Day will receive an American flag while supplies last.
The release states that the goal of the promotion is to have more awareness of the work ReStore does for the community. The store is located at 1291 Blue River Parkway.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.