Donate to the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District by playing bingo at The Pad in Silverthorne on Monday, Feb. 6

Test your luck at playing bingo while supporting the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District on Monday, Feb. 6.

The nonprofit is hosting a fundraiser at The Pad, 491 Rainbow Drive, in Silverthorne from 6-8 p.m. Half of the money collected will be donated to the nonprofit while the other half will be given as a cash prize.

According to an email from the nonprofit, the $10 entry fee includes a packet of bingo cards plus a dauber. If you pay $5 more, you get an extra packet, which includes three cards and 10 games.

You must be 18 years old or older to buy tickets though any age can play. Cash will only be accepted.

For more information, visit FDRD.org/calendar .