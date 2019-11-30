Don’t be a scrooge. See Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol’

Go on a holiday journey through time with Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.” The play runs from Dec. 5-29 at the Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St., in Breckenridge.

Courtesy Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

BRECKENRIDGE — A timeless classic is coming to life once more with Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol.”

The Victorian novella by Charles Dickens adapted for the stage tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley. Later, Scrooge also meets the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come.

After their visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man filled with holiday cheer.

Tickets range from $20 to $43 and the show runs from Dec. 5-29 at the Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St., in Breckenridge. It is two hours long with an intermission and rated PG. Visit backstagetheatre.org or call the BreckCreate box office at 970-547-3100 to purchase.