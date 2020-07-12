Downed power line causes outage in Frisco

FRISCO — Summit Fire & EMS responded to a downed power line on County Road 1042 Sunday night, July 12, which caused electrical outages for around 147 people.

A power line was brought down during a storm around 8 p.m. Sunday, causing a power outage for around 147 people, according to Xcel Energy’s Outage and Emergencies map.

Summit Fire & EMS was initially called to the scene. However, no fire resulted from the downed power line, a representative from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

As of 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, Xcel Energy crews were still responding to the scene. The estimated time for restoration is 11 p.m., according to the outage map.