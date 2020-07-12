Downed power line causes outage in Frisco
FRISCO — Summit Fire & EMS responded to a downed power line on County Road 1042 Sunday night, July 12, which caused electrical outages for around 147 people.
A power line was brought down during a storm around 8 p.m. Sunday, causing a power outage for around 147 people, according to Xcel Energy’s Outage and Emergencies map.
Summit Fire & EMS was initially called to the scene. However, no fire resulted from the downed power line, a representative from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.
As of 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, Xcel Energy crews were still responding to the scene. The estimated time for restoration is 11 p.m., according to the outage map.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User